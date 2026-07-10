Volkswagen launches Tayron Life premium SUV in India at ₹41.99L
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Volkswagen just dropped the Tayron Life, a premium five-seater SUV, in India for ₹41.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
It's designed for comfort and practicality, offering loads of cabin space and a massive trunk, perfect if you're always on the go or need extra room for adventures.
Tayron Life includes Level 2 ADAS
The Tayron Life sports a sleek look with LED headlamps, an illuminated grille, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, you get a digital cockpit, a big touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and massage seats to keep long drives chill.
Safety-wise, it packs nine airbags and Level 2 ADAS tech like adaptive cruise control and emergency braking.
Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine with all-wheel drive for smooth performance wherever you're headed.