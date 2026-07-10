Volkswagen launches Tayron Life premium SUV in India at ₹41.99L

Tayron Life includes Level 2 ADAS

The Tayron Life sports a sleek look with LED headlamps, an illuminated grille, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, you get a digital cockpit, a big touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and massage seats to keep long drives chill.

Safety-wise, it packs nine airbags and Level 2 ADAS tech like adaptive cruise control and emergency braking.

Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine with all-wheel drive for smooth performance wherever you're headed.