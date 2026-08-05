Volkswagen launches Virtus Anniversary Edition in India priced ₹19.19L
Volkswagen is marking four years of the Virtus sedan in India with a special Anniversary Edition, priced at ₹19.19 lakh (ex-showroom).
This limited-run model stands out with its Avocado Pearl color, black roof, and black alloy wheels, definitely aiming for a sportier look.
GT Plus Sport features included
You get all the top features from the GT Plus Sport: a 10.25-inch infotainment system, electric sunroof, Laser Red ambient lighting, aluminum pedals, and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.
Safety's covered too, with six airbags and a five-star Global NCAP rating plus more than 40 safety features like rain-sensing wipers.
Power comes from a punchy 1.5-liter TSI EVO turbo-petrol engine (150hp/250 Nm) paired with a smooth 7-speed DSG automatic.
Limited edition available with dealer add-ons
The Anniversary Edition is available in limited numbers and can be personalized further with add-ons like a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, or puddle lamps, all through Volkswagen dealerships.