Will Volkswagen make China-developed models in Germany?

Stake details

Pressure on Volkswagen from Chinese competitors

Lower Saxony owns a 20% voting stake in Volkswagen, which is facing pressure from Chinese competitors, US import tariffs, and declining demand in Europe. These factors, which the firm has said makes its business model unsustainable, have led the company to consider a new business model. Lies had first suggested the idea of producing cars for the Chinese market in Germany after his visit to China in April.