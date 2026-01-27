Volkswagen may rename ID.4 to ID. Tiguan: Report
Auto
Volkswagen might soon give its ID.4 electric SUV a fresh identity as the "ID. Tiguan."
This possible name change, revealed at a recent press conference in Germany, is set to arrive alongside a big update for the car.
VW plans to keep this revamped model around until 2031, hoping the new name helps it stand out and stay familiar for drivers.
Why the switch?
Volkswagen's move follows an industry trend—big car brands like Mercedes-Benz and Audi are also rethinking how they name their electric vehicles.
CEO Thomas Schafer says using well-known names tied to quality and innovation makes sense.