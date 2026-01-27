Volkswagen may rename ID.4 to ID. Tiguan: Report Auto Jan 27, 2026

Volkswagen might soon give its ID.4 electric SUV a fresh identity as the "ID. Tiguan."

This possible name change, revealed at a recent press conference in Germany, is set to arrive alongside a big update for the car.

VW plans to keep this revamped model around until 2031, hoping the new name helps it stand out and stay familiar for drivers.