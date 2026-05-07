Volkswagen R to return to Nurburgring 24-hour race in 2027
Volkswagen R is returning to the legendary 24-hour Nurburgring race in 2027, just in time for its 25th anniversary.
To mark the occasion, VW is teaming up with Max Kruse Racing to build a special all-wheel-drive Golf R made just for this event.
Benjamin Leuchter from Max Kruse Racing (who also helps develop VW's production cars) is leading the charge.
Volkswagen R shows Ring Boulevard concept
Details about the race car are still under wraps, but this project follows Volkswagen R's legacy that started with the Golf R32 back in 2002.
Head of Volkswagen R, Reinhold Ivenz, called the Nurburgring "the toughest test for us under real competitive conditions," the Nurburgring is "our test and development track," ending with the project being "a perfect match for Volkswagen R."
VW recently showed off a concept of what it's calling its most extreme Golf R yet at Ring Boulevard, showing it's serious about bringing performance and innovation to real-world racing.