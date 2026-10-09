Volkswagen retires ID.4 for ID. Tiguan in Europe early 2027
Volkswagen is saying goodbye to the ID.4 and rolling out its new electric SUV, the ID. Tiguan, which lands in Europe in early 2027.
The fresh model sticks to a more classic SUV look and brings upgrades like better materials and physical buttons, so no more hunting through screens for simple controls.
ID. Tiguan offers 3 powertrains
The ID. Tiguan offers three powertrain options (including 58 kWh and 77 kWh batteries) with both rear- and all-wheel drive choices, plus a solid towing capacity of up to 2,000kg.
You get a handy frunk for extra storage and can even use the car's battery to charge external devices on the go.
Inside, there's a sharp 10-inch digital dash and a big 15-inch touchscreen with an optional "Retro" mode for old-school VW vibes.
Depending on setup, range goes up to 600km (about 600km).
Preorders start October 13 in Germany and some European countries, with prices from €42,695 (around $48,000).