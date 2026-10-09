Volkswagen retires ID.4 for ID. Tiguan in Europe early 2027

The ID. Tiguan offers three powertrain options (including 58 kWh and 77 kWh batteries) with both rear- and all-wheel drive choices, plus a solid towing capacity of up to 2,000kg.

You get a handy frunk for extra storage and can even use the car's battery to charge external devices on the go.

Inside, there's a sharp 10-inch digital dash and a big 15-inch touchscreen with an optional "Retro" mode for old-school VW vibes.

Depending on setup, range goes up to 600km (about 600km).

Preorders start October 13 in Germany and some European countries, with prices from €42,695 (around $48,000).