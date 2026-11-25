Volkswagen's new self-driving sedan costs $18,000
What's the story
Volkswagen has unveiled its latest self-driving sedan, the ID. Era 5S. The car can navigate through heavy traffic, narrow lanes filled with bikes, and even unmarked roads. Virtually everything behind this advanced vehicle was developed in China specifically for the Chinese market. Priced from just 120,000 yuan ($18,000), it marks a major shift for Volkswagen as it struggles to keep up with local rivals like BYD, who have set the standard for affordable cars packed with high-tech features.
Tech hub
China is a key innovation engine for VW
Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume has acknowledged China's role as a key innovation engine for the company.
He said, "China is a key innovation engine for the Volkswagen Group and increasingly a product and tech hub for our global markets."
This statement comes as VW partners with Horizon Robotics and EV maker Xpeng Inc. to catch up with local rivals in China.
Tech deployment
VW's Chinese technologies could be used across its vehicle range
The technologies developed by Volkswagen with its Chinese partners could be used across the company's range of vehicles, including gasoline-powered models like Tiguan and electric hatchbacks such as ID. Polo.
This would allow the carmaker to quickly deploy capabilities critical for competing not just in China but also in most of its markets.
Last month, VW announced its "In China, Beyond China" strategy to export Chinese models to Mexico, South America, and Africa.
Market impact
US ban on Chinese connected-vehicle technology affects VW
The US ban on Chinese connected-vehicle technology effectively keeps much of what VW develops in China away from the lucrative American market.
Starting with 2027 model-year vehicles, US rules prohibit Chinese-linked software used for connectivity and automated driving.
This makes Rivian crucial to VW's ambitions in the US, providing a local source for vehicle architecture and software it cannot simply bring over from China.
Strategic shift
Volkswagen accelerates local development in China
Despite the challenges, Volkswagen is pushing ahead with its local-development strategy in China.
The company has developed new EV capabilities with Xpeng in just a year and a half.
These will eventually support all drivetrains and receive software updates every three months.
To speed up development, VW has built an AI toolchain that reduces function test times from days to just hours.