Volkswagen teases refreshed Taigun in India with glowing VW logo

Taigun facelift expected 8-speed, AI

The facelifted Taigun gets updated bumpers, new LED headlights and taillights, and may introduce a new design for the alloy wheels.

Inside, expect upgrades like AI-based integration for the infotainment system and a panoramic sunroof.

The 1.0-liter turbo engine is expected to get an 8-speed automatic gearbox for better mileage and smoother drives, while the punchier 1.5-liter turbo option sticks around too.