Volkswagen teases refreshed Taigun in India with glowing VW logo
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Volkswagen is dropping the refreshed Taigun SUV in India on April 9, 2026.
Teased, the new look brings a continuous LED strip up front and a glowing VW logo, definitely aiming for a sleeker vibe.
Taigun facelift expected 8-speed, AI
The facelifted Taigun gets updated bumpers, new LED headlights and taillights, and may introduce a new design for the alloy wheels.
Inside, expect upgrades like AI-based integration for the infotainment system and a panoramic sunroof.
The 1.0-liter turbo engine is expected to get an 8-speed automatic gearbox for better mileage and smoother drives, while the punchier 1.5-liter turbo option sticks around too.