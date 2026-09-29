Volkswagen to unveil all-electric ID. Tiguan SUV in October 2026

Volkswagen is set to reveal its all-electric ID Tiguan SUV in early October 2026, signaling a big update for its electric vehicle lineup.

The ID Tiguan will take over from the current ID 4 and ID 5 models, and it's expected to hit global markets by early 2027.

For those not ready to go fully electric, Volkswagen will still offer combustion and hybrid versions of the regular Tiguan.