Volkswagen to unveil all-electric ID. Tiguan SUV in October 2026
Volkswagen is set to reveal its all-electric ID Tiguan SUV in early October 2026, signaling a big update for its electric vehicle lineup.
The ID Tiguan will take over from the current ID 4 and ID 5 models, and it's expected to hit global markets by early 2027.
For those not ready to go fully electric, Volkswagen will still offer combustion and hybrid versions of the regular Tiguan.
ID Tiguan offers 58kWh and 77kWh
The upcoming ID Tiguan gets a fresh look with slimmer headlights, a redesigned rear light design, and optional 21-inch alloy wheels, plus it's slightly longer than the outgoing model for more space inside.
Built on VW's MEB+ platform, you'll be able to pick between two battery sizes: a standard 58 kWh or a beefier 77 kWh option for more range.
Inside, expect more room and upgraded tech features, including the welcome return of physical buttons for some controls (because sometimes touchscreens just don't cut it).