Volkswagen unveils ID. California Cruise electric camper van for 2027
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Volkswagen just revealed the ID. California Cruise, its first fully electric camper van, at the Caravan Salon 2026.
Built on the ID. Buzz Pro platform, it blends zero-emission driving with smart camping features like a foldable bed, blackout blinds, and stowable camping gear.
The release is set for early 2027.
California mode controls lighting and climate
The camper van's "California mode" lets you control lighting and climate while parked, and its battery can power gadgets like coffee makers or e-bike chargers directly (up to 3.6 kW).
Route planning is easier with an upgraded app that includes charging stops, plus Plug and Charge tech makes recharging simple.
Available in two sizes, it's designed for anyone wanting eco-friendly adventures without giving up comfort or convenience.