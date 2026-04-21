Volkswagen unveils ID. Unyx 09 electric sedan made with Xpeng
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Volkswagen just unveiled the ID. Unyx 09, its latest electric sedan made with Xpeng, right before the Beijing Auto Show.
This launch kicks off VW's big push to release over 20 new models in China this year.
The car stands out with its split headlights and a glowing VW logo, definitely aiming for some extra street style.
ID. Unyx 09 possible China flagship
The ID. Unyx 09 took two years to build and is a possible flagship sedan in China, joining models like the Lavida Pro.
It's a big move in VW's plan to win over more drivers and boost its presence in China's EV market, with 30 more cars scheduled by the end of the decade.