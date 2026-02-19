Volkswagen's premium Tayron SUV arrives in India, costs ₹47 lakh

The Tayron R-Line is pretty spacious—4,792mm long with a 2,789mm wheelbase and up to 850-liter of boot space (with the third row folded). Under the hood, you get a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine pushing out 204hp and 320Nm torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox and all-wheel drive for extra grip.

Inside, it's loaded: think massive 15-inch touchscreen, AR head-up display, Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated massage seats, panoramic sunroof, and nine airbags for safety.

If you're eyeing something family-friendly but still want style and tech to show off to your friends, this one's up against rivals like Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.