Volvo and NVIDIA partner to build safer AI driving systems
Auto
Volvo is teaming up with NVIDIA to create smarter driver-assistance and automated-driving tech.
The idea? Blend Volvo's safety know-how with NVIDIA's AI skills to make driving easier, but still keep you in control.
This partnership follows a bigger trend: other carmakers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Ford are also racing to upgrade their automated features.
Volvo to launch features before 2030
Volvo plans to launch these new features before 2030 in multiple regions simultaneously, excluding China.
They haven't set prices yet, but want this tech in more than just higher-priced models.
As NVIDIA's Ali Kani put it, working with Volvo is all about "making the stack safer," showing both companies are putting safety first as they build what's next for driving.