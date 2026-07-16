Volvo brings EX90 electric SUV to India August 19 2026

The EX90 offers two battery options: a base model with a 565-km range and a dual-motor Performance version that can hit 0-100km/h in just four seconds.

All variants support ultra-fast charging: 10% to 80% in about 22 minutes.

Inside, you get a big Google-powered touchscreen for navigation, plus advanced safety features like Level 3 ADAS to help keep you alert on the road.