Volvo brings EX90 electric SUV to India August 19 2026
Auto
Volvo is bringing its premium electric SUV, the EX90, to India on August 19, 2026.
This will be Volvo's second EV in the country and show its push for greener mobility, blending luxury looks with serious performance and long-range capability.
EX90 offers 565km range
The EX90 offers two battery options: a base model with a 565-km range and a dual-motor Performance version that can hit 0-100km/h in just four seconds.
All variants support ultra-fast charging: 10% to 80% in about 22 minutes.
Inside, you get a big Google-powered touchscreen for navigation, plus advanced safety features like Level 3 ADAS to help keep you alert on the road.