Volvo ES90 and EX90 EVs arrive in India October 12
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Volvo is rolling out its top electric cars, the ES90 sedan and EX90 SUV, in India on October 12.
These premium models sit above the EX30 and EC40, with the ES90 offering a sleek five-seat fastback vibe, while the EX90 brings three rows for up to seven people.
Volvo SPA2 platform with 800-volt charging
Both cars run on Volvo's SPA2 platform with fast-charging 800-volt technology.
The ES90 gives you two battery options (up to 755km of range), while the EX90 tops out at 585km and even lets you tow up to 2,200kg.
Inside, expect a large portrait touchscreen with Google-based connected services.
The EX90 also packs advanced driver-assist features like lidar and multiple sensors for extra peace of mind.