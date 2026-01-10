Next Article
Volvo EX60 electric SUV drops January 2026
Auto
Volvo is rolling out its new EX60 electric SUV on January 21, 2026, expected to succeed the XC60 and pushing the brand closer to a fully electric lineup.
The EX60 promises impressive range—up to 810km (WLTP) or about 644km (EPA)—making it a strong contender for long-distance travel.
Fast charging, smart design, and eco-friendly vibes
The EX60's 800-volt system means super-fast charging: just 10 minutes on a 400kW charger gets you around 340km of range.
Volvo backs it up with a solid 10-year battery warranty for peace of mind.
Built on the new SPA3 platform with the battery integrated into the chassis for extra safety and strength, it also uses mega casting—a production method that cuts weight and speeds up assembly using fewer parts.
Expect to see it in global markets soon after launch!