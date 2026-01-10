Volvo EX60 electric SUV drops January 2026

Fast charging, smart design, and eco-friendly vibes

The EX60's 800-volt system means super-fast charging: just 10 minutes on a 400kW charger gets you around 340km of range.

Volvo backs it up with a solid 10-year battery warranty for peace of mind.

Built on the new SPA3 platform with the battery integrated into the chassis for extra safety and strength, it also uses mega casting—a production method that cuts weight and speeds up assembly using fewer parts.

Expect to see it in global markets soon after launch!