Honda NSX is back in a stylish limited-run avatar

Italian design house Italdesign has unveiled a modern version of the Honda NSX at the Tokyo Auto Salon in Japan. The new model, called the NSX Tribute, has been approved by Honda and will be produced in limited numbers. However, it's important to note that this isn't a brand-new car but a comprehensive makeover of existing second-generation NSXs built between 2016 and 2022.

Transformation Transformation process and design inspiration Italdesign will transform existing cars into the NSX Tribute, but only right-hand-drive vehicles can be converted. The design house has clarified that this isn't a restomod, as the second-generation NSX is still a modern car. The aim was to incorporate elements from the original model into its successor. The rear spoiler and roof scoop are some of the most prominent throwbacks to earlier models.

Design highlights NSX Tribute's design and interior The NSX Tribute features a red Honda badge at both ends, reminiscent of the special version NSX-R. The same design is seen on the center caps of the black 19-inch front and 20-inch rear Advan wheels, which are wrapped in Yokohama rubber. While Italdesign couldn't bring back pop-up headlights, it tried to replicate their look with "eyelids." Most changes are focused on bodywork, while the cabin remains largely unchanged with multiple upholstery options and trim accents.