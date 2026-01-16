Volvo EX60 electric SUV drops January 21, 2026
Auto
Volvo's new all-electric EX60 is arriving soon—and it's packing some cool tech.
This will be Volvo's first electric vehicle to debut with Google Gemini AI, so you'll be able to talk to your car naturally for things like hands-free navigation and trip planning.
It's all about making driving safer and easier.
Tech highlights and range
The EX60 runs on Volvo's new HuginCore system with regular over-the-air updates, plus Snapdragon and NVIDIA platforms for smooth connectivity and smart safety features.
You also get an impressive range of up to 810km per charge in all-wheel-drive form, and if you're in a hurry, ultra-fast charging with a 400 kW fast charger can add 340km in just 10 minutes.