Volvo EX60 electric SUV drops January 21, 2026

Tech highlights and range

The EX60 runs on Volvo's new HuginCore system with regular over-the-air updates, plus Snapdragon and NVIDIA platforms for smooth connectivity and smart safety features.

You also get an impressive range of up to 810km per charge in all-wheel-drive form, and if you're in a hurry, ultra-fast charging with a 400 kW fast charger can add 340km in just 10 minutes.