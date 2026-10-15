Volvo expands partnership with NVIDIA to deploy Hyperion Alpamayo Halos

The Alpamayo stack blends AI models with traditional software so the car can see better and make safer decisions.

NVIDIA says they're running two stacks at the same time for extra safety.

While Volvo hasn't said which models get this first, they're aiming for a new vehicle within the decade using all this tech; eventually it'll show up in every Volvo, whether it's electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and gas-powered vehicles.