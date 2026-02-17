VW's T-Roc Cabriolet can now be ordered with manual gearbox
Volkswagen is shaking things up by offering a manual gearbox in its T-Roc Cabriolet—a convertible SUV you don't see every day.
Available with a 1.5L engine, it can be ordered with a manual gearbox.
What else does the T-Roc Cabriolet offer?
The T-Roc Cabriolet's soft top folds down in just nine seconds—even while driving up to 30km/h.
You also get handy features like Digital Cockpit, LED headlights, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Park Assist.
Production ends in mid-2027
As of today (Feb 17, 2026), the base price in Germany is €37,560—that's €7k more than the regular T-Roc crossover.
But heads up: production ends mid-2027, so if you want an affordable open-top VW SUV, your window is closing soon.