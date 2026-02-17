VW's T-Roc Cabriolet can now be ordered with manual gearbox

The T-Roc Cabriolet's soft top folds down in just nine seconds—even while driving up to 30km/h. You also get handy features like Digital Cockpit, LED headlights, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Park Assist.

Production ends in mid-2027

As of today (Feb 17, 2026), the base price in Germany is €37,560—that's €7k more than the regular T-Roc crossover.

But heads up: production ends mid-2027, so if you want an affordable open-top VW SUV, your window is closing soon.