Waymo under probe after robotaxi hits child near a school

A Waymo robotaxi was involved in an accident, hitting a child near an elementary school in Santa Monica on January 23. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed the incident, noting that the child sustained only minor injuries. The NHTSA is now investigating the case, with Waymo pledging full cooperation throughout the process.

Dual inquiries NTSB also launches investigation into Waymo accident Along with the NHTSA, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has also launched an investigation into the Waymo robotaxi incident. The Santa Monica Police Department is working with both agencies on this matter. Waymo's robotaxi reportedly struck the child at a speed of 10km/h after hard braking from around 27km/h.

Collision details Waymo's account of the incident Waymo described the accident in a blog post, saying the young pedestrian "suddenly entered the roadway from behind a tall SUV, moving directly into our vehicle's path." The company claimed its vehicle "immediately detected the individual as soon as they began to emerge from behind the stopped vehicle." After contact was made, Waymo said, "the pedestrian stood up immediately" and walked to safety.

Investigation focus NHTSA investigates Waymo's caution during school drop-off hours The NHTSA is looking into whether the Waymo robotaxi exercised appropriate caution given its proximity to an elementary school during drop-off hours. The area was busy with other children, a crossing guard, and several double-parked vehicles. The safety regulator is also examining "the vehicle's automated driving system and its intended behavior in school zones."

Company statement Waymo's response to the incident In response to the accident, Waymo said in a blog post that "this event demonstrates the critical value of our safety systems." The company added, "We remain committed to improving road safety where we operate as we continue on our mission to be the world's most trusted driver." Regarding the investigation, Waymo said, we "will cooperate fully with them throughout the process."