Waymo to launch driverless robotaxis in London by 2026

The government estimates self-driving tech could bring 38,000 new jobs and add £42 billion to the UK economy by 2035. Waymo's launch will heat up competition with Uber-backed Wayve and Tesla's planned robotaxi rollout.

Safety 1st, says Waymo

Co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana promises Londoners can expect the same high safety standards that have worked in the US: "We're thrilled to bring the reliability, safety and magic of Waymo to Londoners."

Waymo says trials will be conducted as part of planned passenger pilots and it is engaging with local and national leaders to secure permissions.