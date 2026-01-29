Waymo to launch driverless robotaxis in London by 2026
Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car company, is bringing fully driverless taxis to London by late 2026.
You'll be able to book a ride through their app—no human driver needed.
This move follows Waymo's track record of over one hundred million fully autonomous miles on public roads and more than 10 million paid rides.
How the tech is rolling out
Waymo's already testing vehicles in London, mapping streets and checking safety.
Teams in London and Oxford run simulations to keep things running smoothly.
What it means for the UK (and competition)
The government estimates self-driving tech could bring 38,000 new jobs and add £42 billion to the UK economy by 2035.
Waymo's launch will heat up competition with Uber-backed Wayve and Tesla's planned robotaxi rollout.
Safety 1st, says Waymo
Co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana promises Londoners can expect the same high safety standards that have worked in the US: "We're thrilled to bring the reliability, safety and magic of Waymo to Londoners."
Waymo says trials will be conducted as part of planned passenger pilots and it is engaging with local and national leaders to secure permissions.