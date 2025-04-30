Waymo and Toyota might create a self-driving taxi together
What's the story
Waymo, a leading name in self-driving, and Toyota, a renowned automaker, are in talks to develop a new autonomous vehicle for ride-hailing purposes.
They also plan to integrate Waymo's technology into future Toyota cars.
The two companies have signed a preliminary agreement to explore the development and implementation of such a program.
However, the details of this collaboration are yet to be revealed as it is still in its early stages.
Shared vision
Toyota's commitment to automated driving technology
Hiroki Nakajima, a member of the board and Executive Vice President of Toyota, said his company was committed to safety through automated driving technology.
"Toyota is committed to realizing a society with zero traffic accidents and becoming a mobility company that delivers mobility for all," Nakajima said.
He added they share "a strong sense of purpose and a common vision with Waymo in advancing safety through automated driving technology."
Business evolution
Waymo's transition to commercial operation
Waymo has evolved from a research and development program into a commercial operation.
The company now runs robotaxi services in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Phoenix, and soon Atlanta.
Just recently, Waymo partnered with Moove to handle its fleet of autonomous cars in Phoenix.
It also joined hands with Uber for shared responsibilities for robotaxi operations in Austin and soon Atlanta under the "Waymo on Uber" service.
Ownership prospects
Future of personal ownership of autonomous vehicles
During an earnings call, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai hinted at the possibility of Waymo selling autonomous vehicles for personal ownership in the future.
This isn't the first time such an idea has been proposed by Waymo.
Back in 2018, they collaborated with Chrysler to make self-driving Pacifica minivans and began discussions on how to eventually sell them as privately owned ones.