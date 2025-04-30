What's the story

Italian automaker Ferrari has unveiled its latest high-performance car, the 296 Speciale. A Speciale A variant has also been introduced.

The vehicle is powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain that produces 867hp, more than the standard 296 GTB's 818hp. This makes it the most powerful rear-wheel-drive Ferrari road car ever.

It also has a lightweight aerodynamic design and a minimalist interior with a carbon fiber finish.