Ferrari's 296 Speciale is its most powerful rear-wheel-drive car ever
What's the story
Italian automaker Ferrari has unveiled its latest high-performance car, the 296 Speciale. A Speciale A variant has also been introduced.
The vehicle is powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain that produces 867hp, more than the standard 296 GTB's 818hp. This makes it the most powerful rear-wheel-drive Ferrari road car ever.
It also has a lightweight aerodynamic design and a minimalist interior with a carbon fiber finish.
Engine
A look at the performance
The 296 Speciale features a twin-turbocharged, 3.0-liter V6 engine that adds 690hp to the total output, matching the power of the race car variant, the 296 Challenge.
Ferrari has confirmed that this model employs the same engine mapping and boost strategies as its race car counterpart.
The plug-in hybrid system also gets an upgraded electric motor that contributes another 177hp to its performance arsenal.
Aesthetics
Weight reduction and design enhancements
Both the fixed-roof 296 Speciale and its convertible sibling, the Speciale A, have the same power outputs.
These cars have been made lighter, losing 50kg for the convertible version and 60kg for the berlinetta. This weight reduction is mainly due to heavy use of carbon fiber in their construction.
The interior features "minimalist" door panels unique to the Speciale model, while a bare carbon fiber console adds a modern touch between seats.
Upgrades
Enhanced aerodynamics and suspension
The 296 Speciale gets redesigned front and rear bumpers, the latter of which houses an impressive diffuser.
A new retractable wing has been introduced at the back of the car, which adjusts according to speed or selected drive modes.
Ferrari claims both versions of this supercar offer 20% more downforce than their GTB and GTS models.
The suspension has also been retuned for better power handling with stiffer titanium springs and lower ride height.
Cost
What about its pricing?
The 296 Speciale comes equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 tires tailored for this model.
A new five-spoke wheel design gives a classic touch to Ferrari's latest supercar.
Although Ferrari hasn't revealed pricing details, Motor1 Italia claims the price of a 296 Speciale will begin at around $464,000 (approximately ₹3.9 crore).