What's the story

Aston Martin has unveiled the new DBX S, a high-performance flagship variant of its popular DBX SUV.

The model now becomes the most powerful non-electrified SUV in the world with an impressive output of 717hp.

It's a major milestone for Aston Martin as it brings the "S" badge to its best-selling SUV for the first time, despite having used it on high-performance special models like the Vanquish S since 2004.