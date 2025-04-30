Aston Martin just revealed the world's most powerful non-electrified SUV
What's the story
Aston Martin has unveiled the new DBX S, a high-performance flagship variant of its popular DBX SUV.
The model now becomes the most powerful non-electrified SUV in the world with an impressive output of 717hp.
It's a major milestone for Aston Martin as it brings the "S" badge to its best-selling SUV for the first time, despite having used it on high-performance special models like the Vanquish S since 2004.
Performance
DBX S outperforms competitors with superior power
The new DBX S model beats its predecessor, DBX 707, which was the only variant offered in the UK since April last year.
The new model carries the same 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine as its predecessor but has been upgraded with larger compressor wheel diameters from the Valhalla.
Aston Martin has also tuned it to deliver more "urgency" at higher revs, making it 0.3 seconds quicker to 0-200km/h while retaining the same 3.3s 0-100km/h time.
Specifications
DBX S: A blend of power and agility
The DBX S's 717hp output beats Ferrari Purosangue, which employs a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine.
However, it still lags behind electrified rivals like the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid with its 729hp and Lamborghini Urus SE with an insane 789hp.
The new model inherits DBX707's variable all-wheel-drive system and nine-speed wet-clutch automatic gearbox but with tweaked change-up points for wider rev range and more aggressive downshifts in Sport modes.
Design
Weight reduction and design enhancements in DBX S
Aston Martin has been able to shave off as much as 47kg from the DBX S' weight as compared to its predecessor.
This was done through a number of measures such as an optional carbon-fiber roof that saves 18kg and lowers the center of gravity.
The new model also gets optional 23-inch magnesium wheels, 19kg lighter than regular aluminum ones, and a polycarbonate honeycomb grille.
These changes not just reduce weight but also add to the vehicle's aesthetics.
Interior
DBX S: Aesthetic changes and interior features
The DBX S brings a host of aesthetic changes, including a new black grille design inspired by the DBS 770 Ultimate.
It also gets a new splitter and diffuser, and new side sills to channel airflow around the car.
The DBX S' interior is equally impressive with bespoke S design featuring herringbone pattern on seats. Alcantara upholstery is standard while semi-aniline leather and red seatbelts are optional.
A 14-speaker audio system comes standard.