What will Tesla launch in India on April 22?
What's the story
Tesla is gearing up to launch a new product in India on April 22, according HT Auto. The company has not revealed any details about the upcoming product, leaving everyone guessing. Currently, Tesla's presence in India is limited to just one model - the Model Y. The electric SUV was launched last year and is imported from China as a fully built unit (CBU).
Market response
Model Y sales in India
The Model Y comes in two variants: rear-wheel drive standard range and rear-wheel drive long range. They are priced at ₹59.89 lakh and ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. However, these prices have not been able to attract a large number of customers in India. In 2025, Tesla sold only 225 units of the Model Y here due to high import duties on CBU models like this one.
New possibilities
Model 3 could be next addition to Tesla's Indian lineup
The Model 3 could be the next addition to the company's Indian lineup. The vehicle sits below the Model Y in Tesla's global range and should be priced lower even with import duties. Like the Model Y, it is expected to be imported from China and offered in standard range and long-range rear-wheel drive variants.
Unconventional option
Cybertruck could also be a possibility
Another possibility is Tesla could bring the Cybertruck to India. However, this would be more of a marketing strategy than a volume-selling move. The futuristic design of the Cybertruck could keep Tesla in the limelight, even if actual sales remain limited. This would help build visibility and brand recall in a market where it is still establishing itself.