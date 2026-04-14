What will Tesla launch in India on April 22?

Tesla is gearing up to launch a new product in India on April 22, according HT Auto. The company has not revealed any details about the upcoming product, leaving everyone guessing. Currently, Tesla's presence in India is limited to just one model - the Model Y . The electric SUV was launched last year and is imported from China as a fully built unit (CBU).

Market response Model Y sales in India The Model Y comes in two variants: rear-wheel drive standard range and rear-wheel drive long range. They are priced at ₹59.89 lakh and ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. However, these prices have not been able to attract a large number of customers in India. In 2025, Tesla sold only 225 units of the Model Y here due to high import duties on CBU models like this one.

New possibilities Model 3 could be next addition to Tesla's Indian lineup The Model 3 could be the next addition to the company's Indian lineup. The vehicle sits below the Model Y in Tesla's global range and should be priced lower even with import duties. Like the Model Y, it is expected to be imported from China and offered in standard range and long-range rear-wheel drive variants.

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