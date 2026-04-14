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What will Tesla launch in India on April 22?
Tesla currently sells only the Model Y in India

What will Tesla launch in India on April 22?

By Mudit Dube
Apr 14, 2026
03:45 pm
What's the story

Tesla is gearing up to launch a new product in India on April 22, according HT Auto. The company has not revealed any details about the upcoming product, leaving everyone guessing. Currently, Tesla's presence in India is limited to just one model - the Model Y. The electric SUV was launched last year and is imported from China as a fully built unit (CBU).

Market response

Model Y sales in India

The Model Y comes in two variants: rear-wheel drive standard range and rear-wheel drive long range. They are priced at ₹59.89 lakh and ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. However, these prices have not been able to attract a large number of customers in India. In 2025, Tesla sold only 225 units of the Model Y here due to high import duties on CBU models like this one.

New possibilities

Model 3 could be next addition to Tesla's Indian lineup

The Model 3 could be the next addition to the company's Indian lineup. The vehicle sits below the Model Y in Tesla's global range and should be priced lower even with import duties. Like the Model Y, it is expected to be imported from China and offered in standard range and long-range rear-wheel drive variants.

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Unconventional option

Cybertruck could also be a possibility

Another possibility is Tesla could bring the Cybertruck to India. However, this would be more of a marketing strategy than a volume-selling move. The futuristic design of the Cybertruck could keep Tesla in the limelight, even if actual sales remain limited. This would help build visibility and brand recall in a market where it is still establishing itself.

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