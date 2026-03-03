Whipple's new supercharger kits for Mustang, F-150 deliver serious power Auto Mar 03, 2026

Ford Racing Parts just dropped new Whipple supercharger kits for the 2024-26 Mustang and 2021-26 F-150 5.0L V8s.

The Mustang kit cranks out a wild 810hp and 834Nm of torque (Ford/Whipple coverage cites 834Nm for certain configurations), though Motor1 reports 810hp and 1105Nm with the active exhaust, while the F-150 kit hits 700hp and 800Nm—serious power upgrades for both.