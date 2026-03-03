Whipple's new supercharger kits for Mustang, F-150 deliver serious power
Ford Racing Parts just dropped new Whipple supercharger kits for the 2024-26 Mustang and 2021-26 F-150 5.0L V8s.
The Mustang kit cranks out a wild 810hp and 834Nm of torque (Ford/Whipple coverage cites 834Nm for certain configurations), though Motor1 reports 810hp and 1105Nm with the active exhaust, while the F-150 kit hits 700hp and 800Nm—serious power upgrades for both.
What's included in the kits and what do they cost?
The Mustang kit packs a twin-screw blower, dual-pass intercooler, GT500 injectors, and Tomahawk tuner.
The F-150 version comes with an intercooler and fits both 4x2 and 4x4 single-alternator trucks.
Both require premium (91+) fuel but aren't California-approved for the '26 models yet.
Pricing lands at $10,500 for Mustang owners and $10,250 for the F-150 crowd.
Whipple's setup gives you about a 300hp bump over stock with Ford's own calibration and includes a three-year/36,000-mile warranty if installed by a Ford dealer or a certified ASE technician.
