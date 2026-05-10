GM to pay $12.75M for selling driving data of Californians

General Motors (GM) has agreed to a $12.75 million settlement over allegations of illegally selling the location and driving behavior data of hundreds of thousands of Californians. The deal was announced by California Attorney General Rob Bonta. The settlement comes after GM had issued "numerous statements reassuring drivers that it would not do so," Bonta said in a statement.

Data breach GM sold data without consent Bonta stressed that GM sold California drivers' data without their knowledge or consent. He added that the information included "precise and personal location data that could identify the everyday habits and movements of Californians." The settlement, which is subject to court approval, is for civil penalties. It also restricts GM's use of consumer-driving data and imposes a five-year ban on such information being sold to any data broker.

Privacy concerns Once vehicle's location is known, sensitive information can be obtained Brooke Jenkins, San Francisco's district attorney, emphasized the privacy concerns associated with vehicle location data. She said that once a vehicle's exact location is known, sensitive information like where people live or work can be easily obtained. Jenkins stressed that "Californians must have confidence that they know what data is being collected, how it is being used and what their opt-out rights are."

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Data brokers GM sold data to brokers for years From 2020 to 2024, GM sold the names, contact info, geolocation data, and driving behavior of hundreds of thousands of Californians to data brokers Verisk Analytics and LexisNexis Risk Solutions. The company collected this information through its OnStar technology, a subscription service for in-vehicle security. According to reports, GM made approximately $20 million from these sales.

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