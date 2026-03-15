Why Honda's EV ambitions are fading

Honda has decided to halt development and launch of several electric vehicle (EV) models in North America. The decision comes as a major blow to the company's efforts to establish a foothold in the rapidly growing EV market. The automaker has blamed US tariffs and competition from Chinese manufacturers for its decision to cancel or pause specific EV projects. However, critics argue that Honda never had a solid strategy for electric vehicles in the first place.

Model discontinuation Honda halts development of several EVs On Thursday, Honda announced it was halting the development of several electric models, including the Acura RDX and Honda 0 sedan and SUV. These were among the company's first ground-up EVs. According to Automotive News, the automaker also plans to end production of Prologue, a vehicle largely developed and built by General Motors (GM). However, a Honda spokesperson has denied these rumors telling Motor1, that "The Automotive News article is based purely on speculation. The Prologue remains in our lineup."

Market implications Consequences of Honda's withdrawal from EV market Honda's decision to withdraw from the EV market could have far-reaching consequences. The company is now at risk of falling behind in two major automotive industry trends: electric drivetrains and software-defined vehicles. Many legacy automakers still early in their transition view an EV as just a car with a different drivetrain. However, this approach often leads to heavy, inefficient products that are more expensive to produce.

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Learning loss Abandoning EV programs could hurt Honda in long run By abandoning its EV programs, Honda is missing out on several key learning opportunities. These include hands-on experience in development and manufacturing, as well as building new suppliers and supply chains. The company will also miss out on important customer feedback about what consumers value in their electric vehicles. This could put Honda at a disadvantage in the long run.

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SDV challenge Missed opportunity in software-defined vehicles (SDVs) Honda is also missing out on the second major disruption in the automotive industry: software-defined vehicles (SDVs). These are cars with core capabilities that can be updated and improved over time. Despite the growing popularity of SDVs among EV consumers, Honda has not made much progress in this area. While SDVs don't have to be EVs, they usually go hand-in-hand due to the large battery in an electric vehicle.