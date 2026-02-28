Why Toyota's WRC prototype sounds like a chainsaw
A mystery Toyota WRC prototype turned heads in footage from testing by making wild chainsaw-like noises.
The sounds are likely caused by an anti-lag system (ALS), which keeps the turbo ready for action even when you're off the throttle.
Instead of old-school air injection, this tech uses smart engine controls to deliver instant boost—and those signature "brrrrrrzzzzt" sounds.
What's powering the WRC beast?
Under the hood, you've got a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine pushing about 380hp—no hybrid system this time.
The car runs on fully sustainable fuel and uses a tough steel spaceframe chassis.
Toyota's been dominating WRC with this setup, racking up 24 wins and multiple manufacturer titles.