Why Toyota's WRC prototype sounds like a chainsaw Auto Feb 28, 2026

A mystery Toyota WRC prototype turned heads in footage from testing by making wild chainsaw-like noises.

The sounds are likely caused by an anti-lag system (ALS), which keeps the turbo ready for action even when you're off the throttle.

Instead of old-school air injection, this tech uses smart engine controls to deliver instant boost—and those signature "brrrrrrzzzzt" sounds.