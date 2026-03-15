Woman sues Tesla after Cybertruck crashed while using FSD
A Texas woman, Justine Saint Amour, is suing Tesla after her Cybertruck crashed on a Houston overpass last August while using its "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) feature.
She says the truck sped up suddenly, missed a curve, and hit a concrete barrier, leaving her with serious injuries like herniated disks and wrist damage.
Dashcam footage shows the truck plowing through traffic cones before the crash.
Lawsuit reignites debate on safety of Tesla's tech
Saint Amour's lawsuit claims Tesla's FSD isn't truly self-driving and needs more driver input than advertised.
This incident has reignited debate about how safe Tesla's tech really is, especially since CEO Elon Musk relies on cameras instead of lidar sensors used by other companies.
The case adds to ongoing legal and regulatory scrutiny around Tesla's promises about autonomous driving.