Xiaomi's EV business beats Tesla in China

Xiaomi 's electric vehicle (EV) business has dethroned Tesla in China. The company's YU7 SUV was the best-selling model in January, beating the Tesla Model Y by a wide margin. According to data from the China Passenger Car Association, Xiaomi sold 37,869 units of the YU7 last month. In comparison, Tesla sold only 16,845 units of its popular Model Y during the same period.

Sales comparison The sales figures for January The sales figures, released by online auto sales platform Autohome, include both gasoline and electric vehicles. However, it's worth noting that the sales numbers for a single month can vary significantly. For instance, while the YU7 outsold the Model Y in October last year, it didn't top the charts overall.

Model details YU7 SUV model Launched in the summer of 2025, the YU7 is Xiaomi's second electric vehicle model. The company has been making strides in the EV market with this new addition to its lineup. Despite not being a top seller when excluding gasoline-powered vehicles last year, Xiaomi has managed to make a mark with its innovative designs and competitive pricing strategies.

