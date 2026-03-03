Xiaomi's new hypercar concept brings video games to life

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has unveiled its Vision Gran Turismo hypercar, the 51st concept vehicle designed for the iconic video game series. The sleek electric hypercar comes with advanced aerodynamic elements such as an Active Wake Control System. This innovative facility generates air at the back of the vehicle and pushes turbulent airflow farther away from the rear through micro-perforations around its taillight.

Design innovation It has a drag coefficient of just 0.29 The Vision Gran Turismo hypercar also boasts of unique Accretion Rims. These vortex-shaped wheel covers with turbine fins inside pull air to cool the brakes. Magnets keep the covers stationary when the car is in motion, reducing drag. The company claims that this innovative design gives the car a drag coefficient of just 0.29, making it one of the most aerodynamic vehicles around.

Interior features Its interior features a 'Sofa racer' design The interior of the Vision Gran Turismo has been designed as a "Sofa Racer." The dashboard, seats, and door panels form a loop around the cabin. It features a slim screen at the base of the windscreen, race-inspired steering wheel with an integrated display, five-point harnesses for safety, and also a row of physical switches between the seats.

Tech The car can adjust itself according to the driver's mood The Vision Gran Turismo is packed with sensors that monitor both the environment and the driver. It can adjust itself according to the driver's mood, thanks to its AI capabilities and steer-by-wire technology. The company even envisioned a driving simulator based on this futuristic concept car, further highlighting its advanced technological features.

