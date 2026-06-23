Xiaomi's YU7 GT executes 1st driverless Nurburgring lap in 10:29.483 Auto Jun 23, 2026

Xiaomi's YU7 GT just became the first car to drive itself around the legendary 20.8-kilometer Nurburgring circuit: no human behind the wheel, just pure tech.

It finished the lap in 10 minutes and 29.483 seconds, smoothly handling 73 corners and steep elevation changes.

Xiaomi used this run to push its autonomous system and gather data under tough conditions, showing how far self-driving cars have come.