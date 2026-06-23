Xiaomi's YU7 GT executes 1st driverless Nurburgring lap in 10:29.483
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Xiaomi's YU7 GT just became the first car to drive itself around the legendary 20.8-kilometer Nurburgring circuit: no human behind the wheel, just pure tech.
It finished the lap in 10 minutes and 29.483 seconds, smoothly handling 73 corners and steep elevation changes.
Xiaomi used this run to push its autonomous system and gather data under tough conditions, showing how far self-driving cars have come.
Xiaomi YU7 GT packs 1,003hp 101.7kWh
Earlier this year, the YU7 GT also set a new production SUV lap record at Nurburgring, beating Audi's RS Q8 Performance by nearly two seconds.
Under the hood, it packs a massive 101.7-kilowatt-hour battery with dual motors delivering 1,003hp, meaning it can hit 100km/h in just under three seconds and reach speeds up to 300km/h.