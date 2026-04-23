Xpeng plans flying cars by 2027 with over 7,000 orders

Xpeng eyes global sales and humanoids

Xpeng has its sights set on going global, hoping that international sales will make up more than half its revenue in the next five to 10 years.

The company is teaming up with big names like Volkswagen and says it's open to working with any automaker worldwide.

On top of all that, they're planning to introduce humanoid robots for customer service by late 2026.

President Brian Gu believes these robots could end up being an even bigger deal than their cars in the long run.