Xpeng plans flying cars by 2027 with over 7,000 orders
Chinese EV-maker Xpeng is aiming to bring flying cars to the masses by 2027, and they've already racked up over 7,000 orders, mostly from China.
They're also rolling out robotaxi testing in Guangzhou this year, with plans to build hundreds or even thousands of these self-driving vehicles over the next 12-18 months.
Xpeng eyes global sales and humanoids
Xpeng has its sights set on going global, hoping that international sales will make up more than half its revenue in the next five to 10 years.
The company is teaming up with big names like Volkswagen and says it's open to working with any automaker worldwide.
On top of all that, they're planning to introduce humanoid robots for customer service by late 2026.
President Brian Gu believes these robots could end up being an even bigger deal than their cars in the long run.