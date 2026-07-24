Yamaha and Central Finland Mobility Foundation create hydrogen sauna boat
Auto
Yamaha just teamed up with Finland's Central Finland Mobility Foundation to create something different, a hydrogen-powered sauna boat.
It uses Yamaha's HARMO electric system and a hydrogen setup to run both the boat and its onboard sauna, all while keeping things super quiet with a low-vibration jet drive.
Basically, you get chill vibes on the water and in the sauna at the same time.
Yamaha prototype debuts at Rally Finland
This isn't for sale yet. It's part of Yamaha's Proof of Concept project exploring greener tech for boats.
The prototype will debut at Rally Finland next week, showing how traditional Finnish sauna culture can mix with futuristic, eco-friendly engineering.
Even if you can't buy one soon, it's a cool peek at what sustainable boating could look like.