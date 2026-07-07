Yamaha ends R6 era after 27 years with February 2027 deliveries

Japan R6 reservations July August 2026

If you're in Japan, you've got two windows, July and August 2026, to reserve your R6 before it disappears for good. Availability elsewhere depends on remaining stock.

While the R6 never officially launched in India, fans there now turn to the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R as their go-to Japanese supersport.

The end of the R6 marks a big shift for motorcycle lovers worldwide.