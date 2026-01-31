Yamaha is merging its 4 Indian companies into 2

Yamaha Motor India is shaking things up by merging its four companies into just two. Announced on January 28, 2026, this move is all about making the company more efficient and ready for faster growth in the Indian market.

Yamaha's research arm will remain independent Sales, marketing, finance, admin, and manufacturing are all getting bundled under one roof as YMIS and YMI merge into IYM.

Meanwhile, Yamaha's research arm (YMRI) will stay independent to focus on innovation and future tech but will still team up closely with IYM.

Hajime Aota will serve as MD of IYM Hajime Aota—currently Chairman—will also become Managing Director of IYM.

Junpei Inagaki keeps leading YMRI.

Yamaha promises these changes won't mess with customers or employees, though everything still needs a regulatory green light.