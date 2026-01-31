Yamaha is merging its 4 Indian companies into 2
Yamaha Motor India is shaking things up by merging its four companies into just two.
Announced on January 28, 2026, this move is all about making the company more efficient and ready for faster growth in the Indian market.
Yamaha's research arm will remain independent
Sales, marketing, finance, admin, and manufacturing are all getting bundled under one roof as YMIS and YMI merge into IYM.
Meanwhile, Yamaha's research arm (YMRI) will stay independent to focus on innovation and future tech but will still team up closely with IYM.
Hajime Aota will serve as MD of IYM
Hajime Aota—currently Chairman—will also become Managing Director of IYM.
Junpei Inagaki keeps leading YMRI.
Yamaha promises these changes won't mess with customers or employees, though everything still needs a regulatory green light.
The merger aims to help Yamaha in quicker decision making
Aota says this shakeup matches Yamaha's big-picture goal: staying agile and reaching more people in India's fast-moving bike scene.
The hope? Quicker decisions and even cooler products down the road.