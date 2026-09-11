Yamaha Motor India launches 600th Blue Square showroom with accessories
Yamaha Motor India just hit a major milestone by launching its 600th Blue Square showroom.
These spots aren't just about buying bikes: they combine sales, service, and spare parts all in one place, and give you a taste of Yamaha's motorsports vibe.
With cool spaces for accessories and merchandise, the brand wants to make hanging out at the showroom more fun for both fans and buyers.
Yamaha showrooms serve as community hubs
The Blue Square journey started back in 2019 with the first outlet in Chennai. In just two-and-a-half years, the network doubled from 300 to 600 showrooms.
Beyond sales, these showrooms are designed as community hubs where riders connect through programs like "Blue Streaks."
As Chairman Hajime Aota puts it, this expansion is all about strengthening Yamaha's premium image while building real connections with customers.