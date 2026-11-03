Yamaha reveals Tenere 4 concept with 400-cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine
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Yamaha has just pulled the wraps off its Tenere 4 Concept, hinting at a more accessible adventure bike in the lineup.
With a new 400-cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, this concept is aimed at riders who want to get into adventure biking without going big right away.
Tenere 4 built for mixed terrain
The Tenere 4 Concept keeps things classic with high ground clearance, a tall windshield, and rugged knuckle guards, basically ready for both trails and highways.
Its lightweight frame and upright rally-style seat are built for comfort and easy handling.
Plus, it rolls on Michelin Anakee Wild tires with KYB suspension and an Akrapovic exhaust, so it's set up for serious fun wherever you ride.
More details are expected as it gets closer to production.