Yamaha secures Japan design patent for bold electric scooter
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Yamaha just locked in a new electric scooter design patent in Japan, and it's got a bold, modern vibe: think sharp lines, floating tail lights, and a slick TFT screen with keyless start.
It's clearly aimed at riders who want style and tech without the fuss.
Commuter scooter with central motor
This scooter is designed with everyday commuters in mind, featuring a centrally mounted motor, belt drive to the rear wheel, and a battery under the seat (possibly swappable).
Suspension gets an upgrade too (telescopic front forks and dual rear springs) plus single-disc brakes on both ends.
It's more about efficiency and accessibility than Yamaha's premium models, perfect for urban two-wheeler fans looking for something practical but cool.