Yamaha sends August 27 invitations for YZF-R2 India debut
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Yamaha just sent out invitations for an event on August 27, 2026, and all signs point to the debut of the new YZF-R2.
Set to slot above the R15 in India, the R2 has already been trademarked and is expected to take on rivals like KTM RC 200 and Hero Karizma XMR 210.
R2 rumored 200cc single-cylinder engine
The R2 is rumored to pack a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine around 200cc, giving riders more power than the R15's 155cc without jumping straight to bigger bikes.
Yamaha seems to be aiming at those who want a sportier upgrade but aren't ready for high-displacement machines.
Pricing will be crucial as it tries to carve out space between entry-level and full-on performance models.