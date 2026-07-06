Yamaha sends August 27 invitations for YZF-R2 India debut Auto Jul 06, 2026

Yamaha just sent out invitations for an event on August 27, 2026, and all signs point to the debut of the new YZF-R2.

Set to slot above the R15 in India, the R2 has already been trademarked and is expected to take on rivals like KTM RC 200 and Hero Karizma XMR 210.