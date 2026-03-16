Yamaha Tricity 300 is world's 1st scooter with integrated airbag Auto Mar 16, 2026

Yamaha has unveiled the 2026 Tricity 300 with an integrated rider airbag, making it the world's first scooter to come with a standard rider airbag.

Designed for city life and built in partnership with safety experts Autoliv, this three-wheeler is expected to be available across Europe in the first half of 2026.

Alongside its standout airbag, you get a punchy 292 cc engine and safety tech like cornering ABS, unified braking, and traction control.