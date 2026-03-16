Yamaha Tricity 300 is world's 1st scooter with integrated airbag
Yamaha has unveiled the 2026 Tricity 300 with an integrated rider airbag, making it the world's first scooter to come with a standard rider airbag.
Designed for city life and built in partnership with safety experts Autoliv, this three-wheeler is expected to be available across Europe in the first half of 2026.
Alongside its standout airbag, you get a punchy 292 cc engine and safety tech like cornering ABS, unified braking, and traction control.
The Tricity 300 packs a potent single-cylinder engine
The Tricity 300 with an integrated rider airbag packs a liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine (27.6hp), weighs in at 239kg, and sits at an easy-to-handle seat height of 795mm.
Its front-panel airbag deploys upon significant decelerations during frontal impacts, using smart sensors to absorb impact, while Yamaha's Leaning Multi Wheel tech provides additional stability and confidence.
The scooter starts at around PS8,780 (UK)
Starting at £8,780 (UK), Yamaha's new ride stands out for anyone who wants extra peace of mind on busy streets.
If safety is high on your list or you want something genuinely different from other scooters out there, this could be worth checking out.