Yamaha unveils Cygnus X Special Edition with YZF-R1M styling
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Yamaha just revealed the Cygnus X Special Edition, a rare spin on its classic 125-cc scooter.
This version borrows style cues from the YZF-R1M superbike, rocking matte titanium paint, carbon-look accents, exclusive graphics and badges, and a suede-like seat.
Gold brake calipers and a rear shock with a bright yellow spring add some extra attitude.
Cygnus X limited to 800 units
Under the hood, it's still the same reliable 125-cc liquid-cooled engine (11.8hp with CVT), but only 800 units will be made.
Sales kick off in Japan on August 25.
Sadly for US fans, it won't be available stateside, but it's a cool send-off for a scooter that's been loved for its character and tuning potential over the past two decades.