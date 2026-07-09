Yamaha unveils Cygnus X Special Edition with YZF-R1M styling

Cygnus X limited to 800 units

Under the hood, it's still the same reliable 125-cc liquid-cooled engine (11.8hp with CVT), but only 800 units will be made.

Sales kick off in Japan on August 25.

Sadly for US fans, it won't be available stateside, but it's a cool send-off for a scooter that's been loved for its character and tuning potential over the past two decades.