Yamaha unveils FZ Blue Flex E20 to E85 priced ₹1.24L
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Yamaha just dropped the FZ Blue Flex, a flex-fuel bike that runs on ethanol blends from E20 up to E85.
Priced at ₹1.24 lakh (ex-showroom), this is Yamaha's first step into the flex-fuel game, joining Suzuki and Hero.
You'll find it at select Blue Square dealerships in Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and three more states.
Tweaked 149cc flex engine 11.7hp 12.8Nm
This version packs a tweaked 149-cc engine that handles higher ethanol blends, putting out 11.7hp and 12.8 Nm, slightly less power than the regular FZ but better for the planet.
It keeps familiar features like an LED headlamp and single-piece seat but comes only in metallic black, with a bit more weight and lower ground clearance than its siblings.
It's a small but meaningful move toward greener rides in India.