Yamaha unveils FZ Blue Flex E20 to E85 priced ₹1.24L

Tweaked 149cc flex engine 11.7hp 12.8Nm

This version packs a tweaked 149-cc engine that handles higher ethanol blends, putting out 11.7hp and 12.8 Nm, slightly less power than the regular FZ but better for the planet.

It keeps familiar features like an LED headlamp and single-piece seat but comes only in metallic black, with a bit more weight and lower ground clearance than its siblings.

It's a small but meaningful move toward greener rides in India.