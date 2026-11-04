Yamaha unveils NMAX E electric scooter with 104km range

Powering the ride is a 3.5 kWh battery (with an option to upgrade to 5 kWh), paired with a 10.05hp (7.5kW) IPMSM motor delivering plenty of torque for zippy city trips.

You get three riding modes, traction control, and even a reverse gear for easy parking.

There's also a crisp 5-inch TFT display that links up with Yamaha's app for navigation, plus you can pick between Avio Blue or Platinum Silver.

Perfect if you want something smart, sustainable, and stylish for your daily commute!