Yamaha unveils NMAX E electric scooter with 104km range
Yamaha just pulled the wraps off its NMAX E electric scooter at EICMA 2026.
Designed for city life and eco-friendly commutes, it's built on Yamaha's A1 EV platform and is an electric alternative to a typical 125cc petrol-powered scooter.
With a range of 104km per charge, the NMAX E is set to hit the streets in spring 2027.
NMAX E 3.5 kWh, 10.05hp motor
Powering the ride is a 3.5 kWh battery (with an option to upgrade to 5 kWh), paired with a 10.05hp (7.5kW) IPMSM motor delivering plenty of torque for zippy city trips.
You get three riding modes, traction control, and even a reverse gear for easy parking.
There's also a crisp 5-inch TFT display that links up with Yamaha's app for navigation, plus you can pick between Avio Blue or Platinum Silver.
Perfect if you want something smart, sustainable, and stylish for your daily commute!