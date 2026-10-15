Younger entrepreneurs and wealthy family members drive Rolls-Royce India sales
Rolls-Royce is seeing strong growth in India, and it's younger buyers, including entrepreneurs and members of wealthy business families, making it happen.
They're not just buying for status: they want highly personalized vehicles with custom features and distinctive colors, interiors and finishes.
The average age of a Rolls-Royce driver globally has dropped since 2010, and the brand's revamped Chennai showroom shows just how much things are changing.
Rolls-Royce betting big on India
India has clocked four years of double-digit sales growth for Rolls-Royce, with about 20 cars sold last year alone.
Bespoke options, think fully personalized interiors, are a huge draw for younger buyers who want something unique, and the company's Spectre electric coupe has helped attract younger customers.
With authorized retail dealerships in Delhi and Chennai, and workshops in Mumbai and Hyderabad, Rolls-Royce is betting big on India as a key market in Asia-Pacific.
As Julian Jenkins from Rolls-Royce puts it, today's buyers want their car to match their lifestyle.