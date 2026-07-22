Zeekr 7X sets Guinness record drifting through 25cm gap
Zeekr's electric SUV, the 7X, has set a Guinness World Record by drifting through a gap only 25cm wide at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit.
This makes it the narrowest gap ever passed in a controlled drift by an EV. Pretty wild for an SUV!
The stunt really shows off how precise and advanced the 7X is, even under pressure.
SEA platform, rear motor, global R&D
The secret behind the 7X's performance? It's built on Zeekr's SEA platform for extra stability and sharp handling, with a special suspension setup and a rear electric motor that delivers instant torque for those quick moves.
The record was made possible thanks to Zeekr's global research and development teams working together from Sweden to China.
Fittingly, this milestone comes as Zeekr celebrates its fifth anniversary and over 800,000 cars delivered worldwide.
As Vice President Mars Chen put it, this is "a testament to the intelligent engineering at the core of our vehicles."