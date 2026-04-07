ZF, Nexteer and Honda develop AI to detect road hazards Auto Apr 07, 2026

AI is getting seriously smart about road safety.

ZF, Nexteer Automotive, and Honda Research Institute USA are developing tech that can detect things like potholes or icy patches before drivers even see them.

Honda's pilot program uses GPS and sensors to anonymously share road conditions with authorities responsible for road maintenance, hoping to make roads safer and better maintained.

Nexteer, teaming up with Tactile Mobility, has software that uses virtual sensors to figure out if the road is dry or slippery, so cars can warn you about hazards ahead.