ZF, Nexteer and Honda develop AI to detect road hazards
AI is getting seriously smart about road safety.
ZF, Nexteer Automotive, and Honda Research Institute USA are developing tech that can detect things like potholes or icy patches before drivers even see them.
Honda's pilot program uses GPS and sensors to anonymously share road conditions with authorities responsible for road maintenance, hoping to make roads safer and better maintained.
Nexteer, teaming up with Tactile Mobility, has software that uses virtual sensors to figure out if the road is dry or slippery, so cars can warn you about hazards ahead.
ZF AI chassis adjusts suspension dynamically
ZF takes it a step further with an AI-powered chassis system that tweaks your car's suspension and torque on the fly based on what the road looks like.
It even learns your driving style for a more comfortable (and safe) ride.
Its tech comes in different levels, from basic setups using existing sensors to advanced versions with cameras and lidar, helping both drivers and city crews spot trouble early.