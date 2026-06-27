How Indian businesses can leverage benefits of UK trade deal

Trade expansion

India-UK CETA expected to boost bilateral trade

The India-UK CETA, the most comprehensive free trade agreement between the two nations so far, is expected to boost bilateral trade by £25.5 billion every year. Goyal made this announcement during his address at the India Global Forum (IGF) Capital Frontiers Forum in London on Friday. He said that the India-UK partnership has now expanded beyond traditional trade to include strategic sectors such as technology, sovereign AI, critical minerals, defense, and clean energy.